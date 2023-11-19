Advertisement

Gators remain vote less Week 12 update to US LBM Coaches Poll

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

The Florida Gators haven’t been a factor in the US LBM Coaches Poll for weeks now, and a narrow loss to Missouri isn’t going to garner any support in the Week 12 update.

Florida finished without a vote once again, so let’s take a look at the rest of the SEC (and UF’s opponents).

Georgia remains on top of the poll with all but two of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been at No. 1 all year, but the SEC Championship should provide a test. They’ll face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who remain at No. 8 in the rankings.

Missouri moved up a spot to No. 10 with the win over Florida, Ole Miss jumped up two spots to No. 12 and LSU moved up one to No. 14 with a convincing win over Georgia State.

The only other SEC team ranked inside the top 25 is Tennessee. The Vols also happen to be the only four-loss team that are still ranked. Go figure. Texas A&M is the only SEC team that received votes (6) and wasn’t ranked.

No. 16 Utah fell outside of the top 25 with a loss to Arizona, and Florida State stayed put at No. 4 despite losing quarterback Jordan Travis.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 12

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,571 (61)

2

Ohio State

11-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Michigan

11-0

1,458 (1)

-1

4

Florida State

11-0

1,375

5

Washington

11-0

1,367

6

Oregon

10-1

1,234

7

Texas

10-1

1,193

8

Alabama

10-1

1,174

9

Louisville

10-1

1,035

10

Missouri

9-2

981

+1

11

Penn State

9-2

908

+1

12

Ole Miss

9-2

863

+2

13

Oklahoma

9-2

840

14

LSU

8-3

726

+1

15

Oregon State

8-3

684

-5

16

Arizona

8-3

568

+6

17

Notre Dame

8-3

536

+1

18

Tulane

10-1

493

-1

19

Iowa

9-2

447

+4

20

Kansas State

8-3

424

+4

21

Oklahoma State

8-3

299

+4

22

Liberty

11-0

158

+5

23

Tennessee

7-4

109

-4

24

North Carolina State

8-3

97

+6

25

SMU

9-2

84

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire