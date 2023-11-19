Gators remain vote less Week 12 update to US LBM Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators haven’t been a factor in the US LBM Coaches Poll for weeks now, and a narrow loss to Missouri isn’t going to garner any support in the Week 12 update.

Florida finished without a vote once again, so let’s take a look at the rest of the SEC (and UF’s opponents).

Georgia remains on top of the poll with all but two of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been at No. 1 all year, but the SEC Championship should provide a test. They’ll face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who remain at No. 8 in the rankings.

Missouri moved up a spot to No. 10 with the win over Florida, Ole Miss jumped up two spots to No. 12 and LSU moved up one to No. 14 with a convincing win over Georgia State.

The only other SEC team ranked inside the top 25 is Tennessee. The Vols also happen to be the only four-loss team that are still ranked. Go figure. Texas A&M is the only SEC team that received votes (6) and wasn’t ranked.

No. 16 Utah fell outside of the top 25 with a loss to Arizona, and Florida State stayed put at No. 4 despite losing quarterback Jordan Travis.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 12

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Ohio State 11-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Michigan 11-0 1,458 (1) -1 4 Florida State 11-0 1,375 – 5 Washington 11-0 1,367 – 6 Oregon 10-1 1,234 – 7 Texas 10-1 1,193 – 8 Alabama 10-1 1,174 – 9 Louisville 10-1 1,035 – 10 Missouri 9-2 981 +1 11 Penn State 9-2 908 +1 12 Ole Miss 9-2 863 +2 13 Oklahoma 9-2 840 – 14 LSU 8-3 726 +1 15 Oregon State 8-3 684 -5 16 Arizona 8-3 568 +6 17 Notre Dame 8-3 536 +1 18 Tulane 10-1 493 -1 19 Iowa 9-2 447 +4 20 Kansas State 8-3 424 +4 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 299 +4 22 Liberty 11-0 158 +5 23 Tennessee 7-4 109 -4 24 North Carolina State 8-3 97 +6 25 SMU 9-2 84 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire