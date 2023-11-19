Gators remain vote less Week 12 update to US LBM Coaches Poll
The Florida Gators haven’t been a factor in the US LBM Coaches Poll for weeks now, and a narrow loss to Missouri isn’t going to garner any support in the Week 12 update.
Florida finished without a vote once again, so let’s take a look at the rest of the SEC (and UF’s opponents).
Georgia remains on top of the poll with all but two of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been at No. 1 all year, but the SEC Championship should provide a test. They’ll face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who remain at No. 8 in the rankings.
Missouri moved up a spot to No. 10 with the win over Florida, Ole Miss jumped up two spots to No. 12 and LSU moved up one to No. 14 with a convincing win over Georgia State.
The only other SEC team ranked inside the top 25 is Tennessee. The Vols also happen to be the only four-loss team that are still ranked. Go figure. Texas A&M is the only SEC team that received votes (6) and wasn’t ranked.
No. 16 Utah fell outside of the top 25 with a loss to Arizona, and Florida State stayed put at No. 4 despite losing quarterback Jordan Travis.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 12
US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
11-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
11-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
11-0
1,458 (1)
-1
4
Florida State
11-0
1,375
–
5
11-0
1,367
–
6
10-1
1,234
–
7
10-1
1,193
–
8
Alabama
10-1
1,174
–
9
10-1
1,035
–
10
Missouri
9-2
981
+1
11
9-2
908
+1
12
Ole Miss
9-2
863
+2
13
9-2
840
–
14
LSU
8-3
726
+1
15
Oregon State
8-3
684
-5
16
Arizona
8-3
568
+6
17
8-3
536
+1
18
10-1
493
-1
19
9-2
447
+4
20
Kansas State
8-3
424
+4
21
Oklahoma State
8-3
299
+4
22
Liberty
11-0
158
+5
23
Tennessee
7-4
109
-4
24
North Carolina State
8-3
97
+6
25
SMU
9-2
84
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1
