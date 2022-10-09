Gators remain unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following win over Mizzou

The Florida Gators didn’t creep back into the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll Top 25 following a win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, but UF did pick up a few more votes (52) as it prepares to face LSU next week.

The top 10 on the list remained unchanged, with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State clearly at the top. Michigan is lurking at No. 4, but things will sort themselves out at the end of the season when OSU and UM meet up for “The Game.”

Tennessee and Ole Miss are the other two SEC teams in the top 10 at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Mississippi State jumped up six spots to No. 17 after beating Arkansas, and the Razorbacks fell out of the top 25. Kentucky fell nine spots to No. 22 after a loss to South Carolina. The Wildcats are in danger of falling out of the top 25 with MSU and Tennessee coming up on the schedule.

Florida could make an appearance with a convincing win over the Tigers next week. The Gators are currently 4-2 and have a win over No. 19 Utah, another 4-2 team, but Florida hasn’t really put together that signature win that would solidify the team among the nation’s elite. Perhaps the LSU game will be the one to put Florida back on the map.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 6-0 1,540 (34) – 2 Georgia 6-0 1,516 (18) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,477 (10) – 4 Michigan 6-0 1,328 – 5 Clemson 6-0 1,219 – 6 Southern California 6-0 1,197 – 7 Oklahoma State 5-0 1,168 – 8 Tennessee 5-0 1,075 – 9 Ole Miss 6-0 992 – 10 Penn State 5-0 885 – 11 Oregon 5-1 815 +1 12 UCLA 6-0 808 +7 13 North Carolina State 5-1 776 +1 14 Wake Forest 5-1 765 +1 15 Texas Christian 5-0 668 +3 16 Kansas State 5-1 539 +4 17 Mississippi State 5-1 533 +6 18 Syracuse 5-0 424 +3 19 Utah 4-2 364 -8 20 Kansas 5-1 290 -3 21 Cincinnati 5-1 248 +5 22 Kentucky 4-2 219 -9 23 Baylor 3-2 210 -1 24 Texas 4-2 155 +10 25 North Carolina 5-1 99 +15

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Alabama: No. 1

Georgia: No. 2

Tennessee: No. 8

Ole Miss: No. 9

Mississippi State: No. 17

Kentucky: No. 22

ACC

Clemson: No. 5

NC State: No. 13

Wake Forest: No. 14

Syracuse: No. 18

North Carolina: No. 25

Big Ten

Ohio State: No. 3

Michigan: No. 4

Penn State: No. 10

Big 12

Oklahoma State: No. 7

TCU: No. 15

Kansas State: No. 16

Kansas: No. 20

Baylor: No. 23

Pac-12

USC: No. 6

Oregon: No. 11

UCLA: No. 12

Utah: No. 19

