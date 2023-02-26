Gators remain in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index top-50 by skin of their teeth

Times are hard for Florida’s men’s basketball team, who have now lost three-straight games after their star center Colin Castleton suffered a regular-season-ending injury in the Gators’ last win over the Ole Miss Rebels. Since then, the Orange and Blue have simply not had enough to keep up with their opponents as 2022-23 campaign winds down.

Florida’s most recent loss came on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, who laid an 88-72 beatdown on the visitors. Coming into the game, the Gators were No. 46 on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and following the defeat are now at No. 50. Todd Golden’s team ranks No. 16 in strength of schedule but their strength of record comes in down at No. 80, according to BPI.

Next on the schedule for Florida are the Georgia Bulldogs, who host the Gators on Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA is currently ranked No. 137 in the BPI and beat UF in their meeting earlier this season in Gainesville, 82-75. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

