Gators remain among top schools for this 4-star wide receiver

The 2024 recruiting cycle is currently in full swing and the Florida Gators are in the thick of things ahead of the summer official visit season. While there is plenty to look forward to, there is still a lot happening behind the scenes as prep prospects figure out which programs match their personal priorities.

Among those who have recently trimmed their lists of preferred collegiate destinations is four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy, who has narrowed his list to three schools according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman and only two schools per Gators Online’s Corey Bender. Nonetheless, the 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound blazing pass-catcher is down to the final countdown ahead of summer.

It appears that Alderman is making his call based on the official visits the rising high school senior has scheduled so far, which starts with the Miami Hurricanes on the first weekend of June, with Florida’s OV coming the following weekend, and the Penn State Nittany Lions set for June 23.

“As of right now, I would say (my top schools are) Penn State, Florida and Miami. Not in no order. I’d like to be able to separate them after the officials.”

According to Bender, the blue-chip prospect has the Orange and Blue higher than at least third. “I’ll say top two right now,” the coveted wide receiver offered in regards to where Florida stands — behind the Nittany Lions.

Hawkins is ranked No. 201 overall and No. 32 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 183 and 32, respectively. Penn State leads the pack in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 41.1% chance of signing him, while the West Virginia Mountaineers (20.8%), Florida (17.8%) and Pitt Panthers (4.0%) follow behind.

