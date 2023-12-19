Gators remain in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings top 10 after flip

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Florida football could not be happier for the big day to finally arrive.

For much of the past six months, the Gators have had a top-five — and even a top-three — recruiting class according to the major scouting publications. However, a tumultuous season on the collegiate gridiron that saw the program fall to its third-straight losing season had several commits doubting the Orange and Blue.

One such student-athlete was five-star commit safety Xavier Filsaime, who flipped to the Texas Longhorns on Monday. The blue-chip recruit was just one of a few top prep prospects to change their minds about what Billy Napier is building in the Swamp.

According to the 247Sports composite 2024 class rankings, Florida is ranked No. 10 heading into the early signing period with a total score of 272.65 points. The Gators sit between the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 11 Auburn Tigers, with two five-star, 11 four-star and six three-star commits for a total of 19.

The On3 industry ranking has the Orange and Blue at No. 8, sitting between the seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks and ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The Gators’ 2024 class is headlined by its two five-star recruits, Willis (Texas) quarterback DJ Lagway and Daytona Beach, (Florida) Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray — both of whom remain very firm in their commitments to UF.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire