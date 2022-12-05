This Gators redshirt freshman safety enters NCAA transfer portal

Ahead of the opening of the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, Florida football redshirt freshman safety Corey Collier Jr. announced his intentions to enter the de facto free agency system on Sunday via his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 179-pound defensive back out of Miami (Florida) Palmetto came to Gainesville as a four-star recruit ranked No. 6 nationally by the 247Sports composite in 2021. Primarily recruited by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, Collier chose the Gators over the Clemson Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, Baylor Bears and Florida State Seminoles, among many others.

The young student-athlete offered the following to Gators fans on his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

Collier appeared in six total games during his time with the Orange and Blue, seeing action in two games during his 2021 redshirt season before playing in four games in 2022, appearing mostly on special teams. He recorded one tackle over the course of two years of collegiate football against the Eastern Washington Eagles this fall.

