Gators recruiting local talent at new position on defense

The Florida Gators often take a look at whatever the nearby high schools have to offer, and Buchholz High in Gainesville regularly produces talent that winds up playing in the Swamp. The latest Buchholz recruit Florida has shown interest in is defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, but the Gators might not be thinking about him as a defensive lineman much longer.

Jackson was one of many Saturday visitors hosted by Florida and he had a chance to meet with the team’s new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. The two got along well enough, and Armstrong gave Jackson some insight as to where he might fit in Florida’s scheme, according to Swamp247.

“I found out today my new coach will be Coach (Mike) Peterson instead of Coach Spencer. I will be with edges more,” Jackson said. “I am cool with that because that is what I am being recruited at anyways. To know that I don’t have to change up or play a position I don’t want to be. I am being recruited at the position I play and know I am good at. Knowing I am still going to be able to play my position. I like that.”

Obviously excited about being recruited as an edger rusher, Jackson says its the versatility of the JACK position that intrigues him the most. Being able to drop back in coverage and rush the passer is the best of both worlds for him. Jackson is already familiar with Peterson and says he likes his coaching style.

Moving forward, the plan is for Jackson to take a few more unofficial visits to Florida Sate, Georgia Tech and Kentucky before settling on official visits in June. He hopes to commit around the middle of the season and will try and see some more games before making a decision. Florida is one of his “top schools,” and should be on the shortlist.

Jackson is a three-star recruit on both the 247Sports composite and the On3 industry ranking, but On3 individually grades him as a four-star that’s No. 294 in the class. The composite grades him far lower at No. 521 overall and No. 50 among defensive linemen.

