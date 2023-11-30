Gators’ quarterback Graham Mertz returns for 2024 season

GAINESVILLE — Florida quarterback Graham Mertz will return for the 2024 season looking to build on his unexpected success after he transferred from Wisconsin.

Mertz set a single-season school record with an SEC-leading 72.9% completion rate while throwing 20 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions in 11 games before he broke his collarbone during a Nov. 18 loss at Missouri.

Mertz, who turns 23 Dec. 26, is a redshirt junior who will use the NCAA wavier awarded athletes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to return to UF rather than explore professional options. A veteran of 43 starts, Mertz can help 5-star freshman signal caller DJ Lagway transition to the college game.

Lagway, the nation’s third-rated quarterback according to 247Sports, is expected to sign Dec. 20 and headlines one of the nation’s top classes.

Mertz’s football acumen, leadership, work ethic and experience allowed him to step in for NFL first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson and lead Florida’s attack during a disappointing 5-7 season featuring some close calls.

Napier’s offense, with the 44-year-old head coach calling plays, did improved markedly as the season progressed. The Gators averaged just 19 points during their first four FBS opponents, compared with 33.5 against the next six, but just two of them wins.

Mertz’s shining moment was the Gators’ 41-39 come-from-behind win Oct. 14 at South Carolina. He finished 30-for-48 passing for a career-high 423 yards and 3 touchdowns, including 21-yard game-winning strike to Ricky Pearsall with 47 seconds remaining.

Mertz threw at least 2 touchdowns in six of his seven games prior to his season-ending injury at Missouri. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback bowled over two Tigers’ defenders before two hit and injured him to end an 11-yard run on third-and-5.

He absorbed punishment throughout the 2023 season as opponents sacked him 31 times. A shaky offensive line, Mertz’s lack of escapability and a tendency to hold onto the ball contributed to the total.

The Gators finished seventh in the SEC in passing yards (259.3 per game) and sixth in efficiency (153.68 rating) a season after finishing ninth in yards and 10th in rating with Richardson. UF also managed just 14 completions of at least 30 yards, fewer than every SEC team but Mississippi State and a year after the Gators completed 20 such throws.

Despite his shortcomings, Mertz exceeded expectations after an inconsistent three seasons at Wisconsin. He completed 59.5% of his throws and compiled 4,405 passing yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions during his Badgers’ career.

