Gators QB competition among biggest in SEC entering preseason camp

The Southeastern Conference has a tall task ahead of it in replacing the recently departed crop of star quarterbacks, including a pair of top-5 draft picks and a two-time national champion.

Among those teams are the Florida Gators, who lost über-athletic passer Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville native that was selected with the fourth pick overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. The Orange and Blue are now left with a tussle between two former transfers who have struggled to stand out from each other.

Additionally, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs have to replace their title-winning QB in Stetson Bennett, who also departed to the NFL in the draft. The top pick overall went to the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s Bryce Young.

Take a look below at the biggest quarterback competitions among SEC schools entering preseason camps, according to John Zenor of the Associated Press. While incoming transfers play a huge role in this list, it is not limited to just those teams seeking outside help to bolster their passing corps.

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Kirby Smart has made it clear that Carson Beck is the quarterback to beat. Beck has attempted 58 passes over the past three seasons. Third-year player Brock Vandagriff was a five-star recruit.

The Dawgs are coming off their second-straight national championship and show no signs of slowing down. While Beck’s reps during his time with the team are quite limited, his game and clipboard experience give him a significant edge on Vandagriff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Notre Dame Insider

One-time Notre Dame starter Tyler Buchner rejoined his old offensive coordinator, newly hired Tommy Rees, to challenge 2022 backup Jalen Milroe and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson. Buchner announced his decision after spring practice, when neither Crimson Tide quarterback was able to separate themselves.

The Tide find themselves in a position that has been unfamiliar for them over the past decade-plus, currently sitting on the outside looking in at the championship predictions for 2023. Regardless of who wins out, the pressure is sky-high on Nick Saban this season.

Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the more intriguing QB scenarios in the league. Even with Dart, himself a USC transfer, coach Lane Kiffin brought in Sanders, who was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and a 2021 first-team All-Big 12 performer. Plus, he landed LSU transfer Walker Howard. It makes for an enviable quarterback room, whoever wins the job for Kiffin.

Given Kiffin’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer, it should come as little surprise to learn that his team’s quarterback room is filled to the gills with talent. Entering another season that could go either way for the Rebels, whoever wins the starting job will have plenty on their plate.

Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Mertz was a three-year starter at Wisconsin. Jack Miller passed for 180 yards and was sacked four times in a 30-3 bowl loss to Oregon State. “This guy has an incredible motor and work ethic,” Gators coach Billy Napier said of Mertz. “He is in the building and he is fanatical about his preparation. That’s helped the competition. I think that’s caused Jack to respond. Jack has had an incredible off-season and he’s in position for a great camp.”

While Mertz amassed a tidy pedigree before heading to Gainesville, neither he nor Miller were impressive during the Orange and Blue game, both showing limited passing range and difficulties communicating with the receivers. The Gators will likely rely heavily on the ground attack this season but they still need a reliable leader under center.

Missouri Tigers

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Cook has started the last 14 games for the Tigers, going back to the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. But, said coach Eliah Drinkwitz, “He’s going to have his hands full holding onto that position with Sam Horn and Jake Garcia.” Garcia played in eight games at Miami last season, and like Horn is a former four-star recruit.

While Cook has been perfectly cromulent at his position for the Tigers, an upgrade could really give the team a boost. However, he has already gotten far more reps in than his two competitors so the incumbent likely still has the edge.

Texas A&M Aggies

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Weigman started four late-season games, passing for eight touchdowns without an interception. But former LSU starter Max Johnson is back after his season was cut short by a broken hand.

The Aggies brought in offensive guru Bobby Petrino to help guide the team’s offense this season which should result in some better outcomes on that side of the ball. It is likely Johnson’s job to lose at this point, but with the new coach on staff, anything is possible.

Auburn Tigers

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Robby Ashford was a dual-threat player last season for Auburn but only threw seven touchdown passes. Enter Michigan State graduate transfer Payton Thorne, a 29-game starter and two-time team captain for the Spartans.

With Hugh Freeze taking the reins on the Plains expectations will be a bit higher this year and meeting those lofty goals will require some more potent play under center. The situation seems similar to Florida in that Thorne is an accomplished Big Ten quarterback but whether his skill set translates to the SEC is yet to be seen.

Former transfer Joe Milton's opinion

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“Guys, they may be 200-plus, but they’re running. Those guys are running,” the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder said. “For example, my first let’s say big SEC game, I won’t mention who it was, but I was running, and I saw the goal line. I was so happy. I’m thinking that I’m going to score, right? “I just feel a big old hand come across my visor. I just went with it. At the same time I was thinking, This game is real. Those guys in the SEC can run and they’re fast.”

Solid facts. The Southeastern Conference is truly the upper echelon of college football.

