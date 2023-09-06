Gators pushing to flip 4-star Texas A&M DL commit

Pine Tree (Texas) Longview defensive lineman Dealyn Evans announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies on July 31, but he’s continued to keep the door open for the Florida Gators.

Gators Online’s Corey Bender caught up with Evans to see how Florida’s flip efforts are going. Evans told him that Florida is still in the mix and that he’s developing his relationships with the coaching staff and recruiting class.

Despite taking an official visit to UF over the summer, Evans wants to get another look at the Swamp. He doesn’t have a date set for what should be his final visit, but Evans believes that he’ll have an answer once that trip is in the books.

“It will be a hard decision,” Evans said. “I will have my mind made up after my next UF visit.”

The two highest-rated recruits in Florida’s 2024 class, quarterback DJ Lagway and safety Xavier Filsaime, hail from the state of Texas and are trying to convince Evans to flip from A&M. Both are five-star talents that have bought into Billy Napier’s vision and adding Evans would put a class ranked No. 3 in the country over the top.

Evans is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by 247sports at No. 41 overall in the 2024 class. He comes in at No. 66 on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services, and is No. 10 among defensive linemen in the class.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire