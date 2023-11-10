Gators push to salvage season, earn bowl bid with LSU upset

Billy Napier’s offense is finding its stride, but the Gators must hit the ground running and pick up the pace to upset high-scoring LSU.

The No. 19 Tigers (6-3, 4-2) average an SEC-leading 45.2 points behind star quarterback Jayden Daniels, a Heisman candidate listed as probable after a vicious hit during last week’s loss at Alabama placed him in concussion protocol for three days.

Florida’s SEC high point total came during a dramatic 41-39 comeback at South Carolina, a big road win that still fell short.

“Our goal points to score each game is 42,” tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. said Wednesday. “If we don’t reach that goal, coach is mad about it.”

Napier’s frustration with inconsistency is hard to miss.

During last Saturday’s 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas, Florida (5-4, 3-3 SEC) quickly erased a 14-0 deficit but then managed to kick a field goal and punted five times during the next six possessions.

“We’re five or six [plays] away from lighting it up pretty good,” he said Wednesday.

Johnson said “small mistakes” are holding back the Gators.

“One person out of the 11 just not executing, not winning their one-on-one battles, just having mental mistakes,” he said. “Once we get those cleaned up, the sky’s the limit.”

Time is running out.

A Nov. 18 trip to No. 14 Missouri and Nov. 25 visit from No. 4 Florida State will require the Gators’ attack to maximize possessions, score points and keep the pedal to the metal for four quarters.

UF averages 28.9 points 2023, but 33.8 during the past four games — a total that surely will have to increase to beat LSU.

“We have the ability to move the ball and create points,” Napier said. “Our skill players are growing. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past.

“Ultimately you have to keep up with them. That’s the No. 1 challenge.’

Quick slant: Florida has lost eight of 10 meetings against LSU. The Gators last won in Baton Rouge courtesy of a 16-10 decision in 2016 with a defensive stand on the final play. The two schools have met every seasons since 1971. The all-time series is tied at 33-33-3.

Coaches: Napier, 11-11 in 2nd season (51-23 overall); Brian Kelly, 16-7 in 2nd season (300-104-2 overall)

About Florida: To keep pace with the Tigers, quarterback Graham Mertz must capitalize on an LSU defense yielding 6.24 yards per play, ranking 13th among 14 SEC teams. Mertz has been the model of efficiency. He leads the league with a 73.9% completion rate and has 17 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. But he’s completed an SEC-low 10 pass plays of at least 30 yards and needs to attack. True freshman Eugene Wilson III has been increasingly difficult to contain with 19 catches for 154 yards and 3 TDs the past two games. Meanwhile, the Gators’ defense cannot consistently contain anyone. Struggling Arkansas rolled up a season-high 481 yards against a unit yielding 6 yards per play, 12th in the SEC. The return of tackle Cam Jackson and end Tyreak Sapp will help. Seven true freshmen defenders played at least 10 snaps against Arkansas. End Kelby Collins maximized his opportunity, recording 7 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Making his first start at UF, Houston transfer linebacker Mannie Nunnery tallied 10 tackles and will be key to slowing Daniels.

About LSU: Daniel’s leads the nation in total offense (386.2 ypg) and passer rating (199.85), the SEC with 27 touchdown passes and has rushed for 684 yards and 6 scores a season after he ran for 3 touchdowns to beat Florida 45-35 in the Swamp. Receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have combined for 21 touchdown catches, tight end Mason Taylor is a matchup problem and bruising tailback Logan Diggs has 635 rushing yards and 6 scores. But LSU’s defense has given every opponent a chance and cost the Tigers games. The units allowed an average of 47.3 points in three losses. With just 4 sacks, sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has not made the expected Year 2 jump, but he could capitalize on a struggling Gators’ offensive front. UF does catch a break because star tackle Mekhi Wingo is out with a leg injury. Long the backbone of top defenses, LSU’s secondary has been a lower-tier SEC unit, allowing 16 touchdowns (11th in the league) and an average of 236.3 yards (tied for 10th).

3 things to watch

Explosive pass plays for LSU. The Tigers lead the SEC with 26 pass plays of at least 30 yards — 14 going for 40 or longer. The Gators have allowed a SEC-worst 14 40-yard pass plays. Daniels, Nabers and Co. could have a field day.

Touches for Wilson and Trevor Etienne. The freshman phenom and sophomore star tailback cannot touch the football enough at LSU — and beyond. Etienne compiled 206 all-purpose yards against Arkansas while Wilson scored twice. The Gators have other talented weapons, led by senior Ricky Pearsall, but none is a home-run threat akin to Wilson and Etienne.

Tiger Stadium at night. The Gators field one of the nation’s youngest teams, with 12 true freshmen appearing in every game. How this group handles one the SEC’s toughest environments will be critical. Since 2000, LSU is 93-11 at Tiger Stadium under the lights.

Where: Tiger Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 382

Weather: 68 degrees, 55% rain chance

Favorite: LSU 14.5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; @osgators on X.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com