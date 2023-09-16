Gators prepared for speed at Saint Vincent

Sep. 16—Allegheny (1-1) travels to Latrobe today to face Saint Vincent College (0-2), a football team that may be the best 0-2 team in the country, according to Allegheny head coach Braden Layer.

Saint Vincent lost to Washington & Jefferson 51-0 to open the season and lost to Carnegie Mellon 38-0 last week. Carnegie Mellon is ranked No. 15 in the lastest top 25 poll from D3Football.com and Washington & Jefferson is four teams removed from the poll.

The Bearcats have not scored a point this season, but Layer and the Gators are prepared to see a fast and talented team. Last year, Saint Vincent beat the Gators 52-35 at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.

"Our guys certainly remember the Saint Vincent team that at one point was up 28 points in our game last year. They know they can't take those guys for granted or lightly," Layer said. "I think we had a couple really good days of practice, especially after losing on the last play of the game on a heartbreaker. We did a good job shrugging that off and this will be the message throughout the season, but all we care about is what's right in front of us and trying to go 1-0 that week."

Last week, Allegheny lost to Geneva College 27-21. The game came down to the final seconds with quarterback Jack Johnson tossing an interception in the red zone on a controversial no-call potential pass interference play.

In Week 1, Allegheny won on the last play of the game when Johnson found Declan O'Brien for a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

This week, Layer challenged his team to not let the game come down to the final seconds.

"We played two games and each game came down to essentially a flip of a coin on the last play of the game. The challenge to our guys is do we have enough in the tank so we don't have to come down to a coin flip, or a play that goes either way or a decision of how one play can impact the game," Layer said. "We want to take command from the get-go. Especially as a visitor on a homecoming game, I think that says a lot about the intentions of this weekend. Our guys are trying to use that as motivation."

In last week's loss to Geneva, the Golden Tornadoes took a 21-7 lead in the first half and scored on the first possession of the game. Layer wants his team to bring energy to the first play of the game and not wait until the second half to start rolling on offense and defense.

"I felt like the energy was low everywhere on Saturday. It took a little while, obviously we fell behind on the scoreboard in the first drive, but for everyone at that stadium Saturday the place didn't come alive until the middle of the third quarter," Layer said. "I think the first few series are crucial. Last week, Geneva won the toss, took the football and that is a show of confidence by them and we need to use that as motivations, but they took the football and marched right down the field and scored. We can't have another start like that against Saint Vincent."

Through two weeks, Allegheny's offense is averaging 30 points and 412 yards per game, both marks are top-five in the Presidents' Athletic Conference. A big reason for that hot start is O'Brien.

O'Brien leads the conference is receptions (27) and receiving yards (327). He's second in receiving touchdowns with three. Johnson is second in the PAC in passing yards (569) and passing touchdowns (5).

Defensively, the Gators have allowed 31.5 points and 449.5 yards per game, both of which are in the bottom three of the PAC.

The defense will have to game plan for wide receiver and return specialist Molayo Irefin. Irefin was an All-American selection last year as a returner. Saint Vincent's speed goes beyond Irefin, Layer said.

"It doesn't show on the scoreboard in the first two weeks, but in my opinion they may have, skill position-wise, the fasted overall unit in the conference," Layer said. "Weather it is Molayo or someone else, anyone that touches the football for them offensively requires our full attention. You can't break on a handful of plays, we need to be focused from the start to the finish."

