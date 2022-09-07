Gators predicted to flip this 4-star FSU offensive line commit

When four-star interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney committed to the Florida State Seminoles over the summer, UF was viewed as the runner-up. Two months later, it looks like the Gators are well positioned to flip the in-state recruit after hosting him on an unofficial visit.

On Tuesday, On3’s Chad Simmons reported that Kearney’s pledge to the ‘Noles was “shaky,” and Corey Bender of Gators Online followed that up with a flip prediction in favor of UF. Georgia is the other team that’s kept in touch with Kearney enough to warrant consideration, and he could open things back up to the two SEC teams in the near future.

Florida seems to have the leg up in the race, though. The Gators expect to host Kearney for the second-straight week on Saturday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats. He took to Twitter after those reports came out to ask fans to let him enjoy his recruitment, adding the hashtag “stillanole.”

Let me enjoy my process 💯, still a #stillanole — BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) September 7, 2022

Even with Kearney’s reassurance to the FSU faithful, Florida at least appears in play for him. Recruiting doesn’t truly end until the papers are signed, so expect Florida to pursue him until they are officially out of the race. The 2023 class could use another offensive lineman or two, and he’d be a big addition to the group.

The On3 consensus ranks Kearney No. 128 overall in the class and No. 8 among interior offensive linemen. On3’s individual rankings are even more bullish on him, ranking Kearney No. 61 overall and No. 5 in his position group.

