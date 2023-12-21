Gators take precipitous fall in On3’s recruiting rankings after signing day

Florida football came out on the short end of the stick on Wednesday for the opening of the early signing period. At one point, Billy Napier’s program was among the top of the hill in the recruiting rankings, but the Gators have fallen far from their once-mighty perch.

On Tuesday, On3’s 2024 industry ranking still had Florida in its top 10 sitting at No. 8 with a a 91.944 recruiting score. Now, the Gators are ranked No. 16 with a 91.110 score, sitting between the No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 17 Michigan Wolverines.

It certainly does not come as a surprise, but that does not make it hurt any less.

The Orange and Blue saw three blue-chip commits flip on early signing day, leaving the team eight premium players short of their tally back in early November. Not to mention the fact that the team also got a scare from a five-star in-state commit who delayed his decision before finally signing the dotted line before the sun set.

The Gators now have 18 members of the 2024 class who have signed their letter thus far, breaking down into two five-star, nine four-star and seven three-star recruits.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire