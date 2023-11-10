GATORS PODCAST: UF looks to steal one at LSU’s Tiger Stadium (Ep. 199)

Billy Napier’s team pushes to bounce back from a disheartening home loss to Arkansas with an upset win under the lights at LSU. The Gators are 14.5-point underdogs facing the SEC’s top offense and toughest environment — a night game in Tiger Stadium. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels (concussion) is expected to play and continue his Heisman Trophy campaign. Florida is going to have to play its best game, if not a perfect one, to leave Baton Rouge with a win. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar discuss the Gators’ upset possibilities and path to victory.

Bowl eligibility still on the line (:50)

Napier has to be aggressive (7:38)

A look back at rivalry (9:24)

Biggest challenge (15:05)

Key matchup (18:44)

Path to victory (25:24)

Napier’s demeanor shifts (28:15)

Seeking out advise (37:12)

SEC football picks (42:39)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (47:13)