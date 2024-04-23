GATORS PODCAST: Todd Golden secures intriguing transfers, Jaden Rashada delivers more portal drama (Ep. 224)
Basketball coach Todd Golden’s roster overhaul picked up the pace, highlighted by the arrival of FAU guard Alijah Martin. Billy Napier’s first week in the transfer portal was quieter, but time remains for the Gators to fill some gaps. The real drama involved former quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada, who is on the move again. Meanwhile, slugger Jac Caglianone is moving up the school’s all-time home runs lists, while serving as a bright spot for Kevin O’Sullivan’s struggling squad. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark step up to the plate to deliver insight and opinion on a cornucopia of topics.
Men’s basketball: NBA dreams ended (:51)
Intrigued by latest transfer (6:51)
Boozer twins visiting (10:41)
Football: Jaden Rashada back on market (13:07)
Future of transfer portal (15:09)
In need of receiver help (19:08)
Big and physical up front (21:39)
Billy Napier on Graham Mertz (24:03)
Napier on play calling (28:50)
Baseball: Any hope for Sully’s squad? (39:17)
Jeremy Foley’s Corner (42:29)