GATORS PODCAST: Spring game takeaways, Todd Golden begins roster reload (Ep. 223)

Florida’s spring game was an improvement on 2023 and gave fans their first look at Billy Napier’s 2024 team. Those on hand left with reasons for optimism entering the offseason of a pivotal Year 3. Meanwhile, Todd Golden picked up his first commit, Chattanooga transfer Sam Alexis of Apopka, as he restocks the roster during a busy offseason. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar share their many takeaways from the spring game and discuss the challenge of coaching basketball in the age of the transfer portal.

Blue beat Orange 19-17 (:00)

Players that stood out (4:23)

DJ Lagway raised level of play (9:23)

Jadan Baugh & George Gumbs show promise (11:26)

Billy being Billy (18:13)

Offensive line looked impressive (21:00)

Special Teams woes (23:33)

Reality checks: Exit interviews (27:26)

Men’s basketball (35:11)

Women’s basketball (39:00)

Baseball (40:00)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (42:46)

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com