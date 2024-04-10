GATORS PODCAST: Spring game arrives, basketball season concludes, baseball team collapses (Ep. 222)

Florida’s spring game is set for Saturday in the Swamp. Fans get their first chance to see the Gators in action following a 5-7 season and sweeping offseason changes to Billy Napier’s roster and staff. While spring football nears the finish line, the college basketball concluded with UConn and South Carolina living up to the hype and potentially establishing dynasties. Meanwhile, John Calipari left behind one of the game’s bluebloods at Kentucky to stay a step ahead of the posse in Big Blue Nation. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar try to stay a step ahead to provide insight into what to look for this weekend.

Spring Game: Billy Napier goals (:00)

Receiving core (6:00)

Returners to watch (11:47)

True freshmen to watch (15:44)

DJ Lagway struggles (18:26)

Transfer expectations (20:52)

Get fanbase excited (24:54)

NCAA Tournament (29:50)

Growth of women’s basketball (37:30)

Baseball (40:10)

Coaching moves (45:50)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (51:20)