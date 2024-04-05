GATORS PODCAST: Spring football enters homestretch, UConn aims to supplant ‘04s, women’s sports seize centerstage (Ep. 221)

Florida football is amid a two-week stretch Billy Napier calls “critical” to his program’s turnaround. The Gators have two scrimmages, including the spring game, to sharpen their focus entering the offseason. Meanwhile, the biggest weekend in college basketball takes center stage, with UConn looking to become the first back-to-back champion since the 2006-07 Gators. But Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has stolen the show during March Madness and helped elevate the women’s games to new heights. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark try to bring their A game ahead of a big sports weekend.

UF Football: Critical 2-week stretch (1:02)

DJ Lagway vs Graham Mertz (4:04)

Billy Napier needs to get fans excited (15:54)

Ricky Pearsall replacement? (19:56)

Chimere Dike’s role (25:14)

Mr. Intensity (30:45)

Biggest weekend college basketball (33:37)

Women’s sports (51:23)

Baseball (59:00)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (1:02:00)