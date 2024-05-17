GATORS PODCAST: Olympic sports programs shine, Cormani McClain comes home (Ep. 225)

It’s that time of year for the Gators, when Florida’s Olympic sports seize center stage. Parker Valby put on a show in the 5,000 at SEC track and field championships, lacrosse is Final Four bound, men’s golf pushes to defend its 2023 national title and softball is poised for another deep postseason run. Baseball is the only struggling spring sport, but Jac Caglianone is giving fans something to celebrate. After a long hiatus, Mark and Edgar return to discuss it all, along with a little football and hoops, during a robust edition of Swamp Things.

Football loss (:52)

Absurd staffing (8:39)

Billy Napier building depth (10:42)

Settlement coming (19:33)

Stadium naming rights (26:11)

Track and Field (28:59)

Baseball (38:12)

Women’s lacrosse (42:46)

Softball (50:05)

Men’s basketball (54:12)

Sports information news (58:45)