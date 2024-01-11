GATORS PODCAST: Nick Saban’s retirement kicks off 2024 full of change in college football (Ep. 210)
The GOAT is gone. Alabama coach Nick Saban’s retirement rocked the college football world to kick off a year shaping up to be unlike any other in modern college football. Add the exit of the face of the sport to a list including an expanded College Football playoff, SEC, ACC and Big Ten expansion and efforts to legislate NIL. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark discuss Saban’s impact on Florida football, his decision’s trickle-down effect on the SEC and whether Billy Napier can earn a spot on the 72-year-old’s illustrious coaching tree.
Nick Saban/Bill Belichick (:00)
Saban retirement’s impact on Gators (10:03)
Recruiting questions (14:54)
Napier still has time to recruit (19:02)
Hard to be optimistic about Gators (26:17)
Napier’s coaching staff (29:30)
Lost opportunity to rally support (33:45)
Men’s basketball (40:01)
Jeremy Foley’s Corner (44:57)