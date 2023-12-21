GATORS PODCAST: National Signing Day wins and losses as Billy Napier turns page on 2023 (Ep. 208)

Florida’s 2024 class didn’t turn out to be what it could have been but might have been more than it should have been after another losing season in Gainesville. A pair of 5-star prospects, quarterback DJ Lagway and defensive lineman LJ McCray, headlined a class that settled at a respectable No. 16 in the ranking after it peaked at No. 3 prior to a 5-7 campaign. Despite losing six top-150 players since November, there is plenty to like about the group Napier and Co. signed. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar dig in on the details of a pivotal day for the Gators and a coach squarely on the hot seat entering Year 3.

Signing Day: More drama than ever (:00)

They filled a lot of holes (4:16)

Not terrible, but not great (8:25)

Billy Napier’s thoughts (16:20)

Coaching moves (23:51)

Offensive line positives (26:20)

Is Billy officially on the hot seat? (31:35)

Only 5 signed from state of Florida (38:34)

DJ Lagway (48:22)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (57:24)