GATORS PODCAST: Jaden Rashada strikes again as former signee sues Billy Napier (Ep. 226)

Football coach Billy Napier and UF’s administration thought they finally could move on from former signee Jaden Rashada and his representatives. Not so fast. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old sophomore already with this third school filed a lawsuit against Napier, mega-booster Hugh Hathcock and others seeking more than $10 million in damages. The suit might be a frivolous money grab, but places a negative national spotlight on a football program finally gaining some positive momentum in Year 3 under Napier. The suit also detracts from a week when the Gators are shining in several other sports. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark turn legal eagles to address the latest twist of the never-ending saga.

Jaden Rashada lawsuit: Initial thoughts (:00)

How we got here (5:40)

Going after those with deep pockets (13:09)

Drama, drama, drama (17:16)

Gators on the hook for something? (18:50)

Good luck convincing a jury (21:00)

What is Billy Napier’s defense? (25:23)

How do you not alienate Hugh Hathcock (29:32)

Beyond Wild, Wild West (33:12)

Does this set precedent for other atheletes? (35:26)

Baseball tournament (37:31)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (40:09)