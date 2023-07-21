GATORS PODCAST: Happy Birthday, Billy Napier, you’re picked 5th in SEC East (Ep. 174)

Florida’s second season under Billy Napier will not be much better than the first one, at least according to SEC media. The Gators were picked to finish fifth in the East a season after going 3-5 in league play in Napier’s debut. Florida also did not place anyone on the first or second All-SEC teams. The lack of respect arrived on Billy’s birthday, not that the newly minted 44-year-old noticed. At SEC Media Days, Napier played it close to the vest but clearly was confident in what’s ahead in Year 2. Mark and Edgar are much freer with their opinions during the latest Swamp Things.

SEC Media Days: Gators place 5th in East (1:09)

Teams Gators are competing against (5:13)

Gators not built to be a competitor in 2023 (7:46)

Team taking shape soon (12:26)

Harder to be head coach now (19:02)

Controlling the narrative (23:20)

Gator Media Day lacking players (35:54)

Expectations: Transfer guys, (36:34)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (46:11)