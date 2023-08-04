GATORS PODCAST: Gators open fall camp as college football’s shake-up continues (Ep. 175)

Florida kicked off Billy Napier’s second fall camp as the Gators prepare for the Aug. 31 opener at Utah. The Utes are the reigning champions of the Pac-12, but time will tell what remains of the conference following Oregon and Washington’s jump to the Big Ten amid unceasing realignment. The Gators suffered an early setback when promising sophomore linebacker Shemar James injured his leg on Day 3. Napier and Co. also signed quality depth at the position during the offseason. Overall, the Gators are deeper, more physically imposing and presumably more talented during Year 2 under Napier. Edgar and Mark bring listeners up to speed during the latest Swamp Things.

College football conference changes (:34)

Gator football practice (12:32)

Keeping focus (24:34)

Open practice Saturday (27:49)

Future with DJ Lagway (34:32)

Jags: Ventrell Miller (41:15)

The Swamp/ADA compliance (43:03)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (48:37)