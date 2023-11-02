GATORS PODCAST: Florida pushes to secure bowl eligibility against struggling Arkansas (Ep. 197)
The Gators will host the Razorbacks in a sold-out Swamp with their best chance for a win during a daunting November. Arkansas is winless in SEC, but not an easy out, either. Of the Hogs’ six losses, five were by one possession. This is a can’t-lose game for Florida and coach Billy Napier, given the final three games are visits to LSU and Missouri followed by a Nov. 25 home date with Florida State. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark break down Saturday’s matchup and what lies ahead for the Gators.
Bowl eligibility (:00)
Arkansas: Woeful defense and bad offense (2:31)
Jacksonville field (3:24)
Brutal November(13:10)
UF’s offensive line (19:50)
Roster management (35:52)
Black uniforms (39:54)
Dabo Swinney rant (47:45)
SEC football picks (50:50)