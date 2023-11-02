Advertisement

GATORS PODCAST: Florida pushes to secure bowl eligibility against struggling Arkansas (Ep. 197)

Edgar Thompson, Mark Long, Wesley Alden, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read
James Gilbert/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Gators will host the Razorbacks in a sold-out Swamp with their best chance for a win during a daunting November. Arkansas is winless in SEC, but not an easy out, either. Of the Hogs’ six losses, five were by one possession. This is a can’t-lose game for Florida and coach Billy Napier, given the final three games are visits to LSU and Missouri followed by a Nov. 25 home date with Florida State. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark break down Saturday’s matchup and what lies ahead for the Gators.

  • Bowl eligibility (:00)

  • Arkansas: Woeful defense and bad offense (2:31)

  • Jacksonville field (3:24)

  • Brutal November(13:10)

  • UF’s offensive line (19:50)

  • Roster management (35:52)

  • Black uniforms (39:54)

  • Dabo Swinney rant (47:45)

  • SEC football picks (50:50)