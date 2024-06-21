GATORS PODCAST: Cags’ place in Gators lore, top moments as sports calendar concludes (Ep. 229)

Home run king Jac Caglianone’s place in UF history is secure after he led the Gators’ unexpected postseason run. Does Cags belong on Mark and Edgar’s Gators’ Mt. Rushmore? Who makes their top 10? Speaking of lists: What are the top-5 highs and lows of 2023-24? During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark lean on their 20-plus years around the program to present their cases.

Gators in College World Series (:00)

The future of the team (8:30)

Mount Rushmore of Gator athletes (12:10)

2023-24 highlights (19:20)

2023-24 lowlights (30:52)

Jermey Foley’s Corner: Track and field (43:45)