GATORS PODCAST: Caglianone powers surprising CWS run, 3-peat for Mouse and 2 more for Parker Valby (Ep. 228)

The baseball team is the last UF program still going after an improbable run to the College World Series. Along the way, Jac Caglianone has left no doubt he’s the program’s greatest slugger — and among the best all time. Mike Holloway’s place in the coach pantheon was already secure, yet Florida’s three-peat in men’s track and field and Parker Valby’s dominance furthered the Gators’ reputation as the sport’s gold standard. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark try to keep pace.

College World Series (:00)

Golden Spikes Award (13:15)

Track and field (17:00)

Softball (25:20)

Football: Franchise QBs? (31:26)

Is Billie Napier turning things around? (37:00)

U.S. Open (42:19)