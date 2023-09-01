GATORS PODCAST: Billy Napier’s Gators experience Week 1 comeuppance at Utah (Ep. 180)

Florida’s 24-11 season-opening loss at Utah was a fiasco on every level, leaving fans disappointed, disillusioned, even disgusted. More than eight months since a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Gators traveled more than 2,000 miles west and delivered a dud of a performance. UF committed ill-timed, head-scratching penalties, was beaten at the line of scrimmage and completely outcoached by a veteran Utah staff. Rather than open 2023 with an overmatched opponent at home, the Gators boldly went on the road to a tough environment to face a championship program. Napier, his staff and players aim to learn from their mistakes and be better for the experience during the next three months. During the latest Swamp Things, Edgar and Mark agree all hope certainly is not lost but a lot has to change or UF is on pace for three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since the 1950s.

Disappointed, disillusioned, disgusted’ (:30)

‘Didn’t understand the game plan’ (3:16)

A glimmer of a rally? (7:50)

Billy Napier’s play calling (9:53)

‘There’s no gimmes after that game’ (18:15)

Hunkering down for a long season (25:43)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner: Volleyball (32:20)