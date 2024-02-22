GATORS PODCAST: Basketball heartbreak at Bama, staff churn continues in football, spring sports (Ep.215)

Florida’s upset bid in men’s basketball came up short in overtime at Alabama. Coach Todd Golden’s squad let a golden opportunity slip away, but the Gators have found their stride with March Madness on the horizon. Meanwhile, Billy Napier’s program will kick off spring football in two weeks with 30 new players and a retooled staff. After spending a week reporting from the Daytona 500, Mark and Edgar return for the latest Swamp Things to catch up with all the Gators’ goings-on, including a deluge of spring sports.

NASCAR: Daytona 500 (:00)

Men’s basketball (4:29)

Gator Football: Staff churn (8:46)

Coaches managing players (18:00)

Coaching possibilities (23:04)

Florida Victorious selling itself (29:30)

Recruit playing the game (43:00)

Jeremy Foley’s Corner (49:10)