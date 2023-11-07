Gators take a plunge in CBS Sports’ college football rankings after loss

The Florida Gators needed a win at home in Week 10 to clinch a bowl game berth but the Arkansas Razorbacks had other plans. The visitors came to Gainesville fired up and squeaked by with a 39-36 overtime victory — their first ever in the Swamp.

A dark cloud of pessimism now hangs over the program as Billy Napier and Co. have to find a way to beat one of their last three opponents — all of whom rank in the top 25 — to play in the postseason. With the Gators’ bowl opportunity now on the fringe, the overall rankings have not been kind to the Orange and Blue either.

CBS Sports released its full rankings for all 133 of the Football Bowl Subdivision schools following Week 10, which saw Florida fall 10 spots to No. 41 overall. The Gators are now nestled between the No. 40 West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 42 Texas A&M Aggies.

Next up for Florida are the LSU Tigers, who ranked No. 16 on this list and host the Gators in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire