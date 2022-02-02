Gators pick up commitment from 4-star WR on national signing day

Florida has finally added a wide receiver commit in the 2022 class, as Hightower (Texas) prospect Caleb Douglas, a four-star recruit and the No. 296 player in the country according to the On3 consensus rankings.

Douglas took an official visit to UF on Jan. 14, and he named the Gators as his leader multiple times over the last month. LSU made a late push, offering the 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound player on Jan. 19 and getting him on campus this past weekend for an official visit, but he ultimately chose Florida over the Tigers.

He announced his decision via a video posted on his Instagram account.

Even though adding Douglas was expected, it’s a big pickup for a team that didn’t have any receivers committed after Jayden Gibson, who was originally committed to UF, eventually signed with Oklahoma on early signing day.

Before the addition of Douglas, Florida’s 2022 class ranked 20th in the nation, per 247Sports. His signature should give it a slight boost, but UF will need to pull off a player like five-star linebacker Harold Perkins or four-star safety Jacoby Mathews to sneak into the top 15.

