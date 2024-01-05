Gators open SEC play with Golden opportunity vs. No. 6 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE — Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has his team on the cusp of the Top 25 entering SEC play, more spectators coming to the O’Connell Center and a roster with depth, toughness and scoring options.

A win Saturday against No. 6 Kentucky (10-2) would supercharge Golden’s rebuilding effort and further energize a fan base eager for the Gators (10-3) to contend again for conference championships and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s definitely a statement opportunity for us,” UF’s second-year coach said Thursday.

Golden’s first year at UF ended with a 67-49 loss to UCF in the NIT’s second round, a 16-17 record and an offseason overhaul on the horizon.

The 38-year-old coach convinced shooting guard Riley Kugel of Orlando to return for his sophomore season, supplemented the backcourt with veteran transfers Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr., and turned the team’s frontcourt from a one-man show featuring departed DeLand native Colin Castleton into a collection of players with multiple skills sets.

“We’re a lot better than we were last year,” Golden said. “There are different guys who can do it on different nights.”

The Gators’ chemistry and unselfishness have translated into a superior passing team with 49 assists during recent wins against Grambling and Quinnipiac, including 17 by UF’s top three big men — 6-foot-10 Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel, 7-1 Micah Handlogten of Marshall and 6-foot-11 freshman Alex Condon of Australia.

The talented trio can battle for an offensive rebound and once secured take off in transition — sometimes while handling the ball. That helps the offense start quicker, take advantage of a defense that’s not set and locked into cross matches. All the Gators have to do is exploit the weakness.

“That helps us a lot,” Samuel said. “We have a lot of our bigs that are able to push the ball. We’re very versatile and a great passing team.”

Samuel, who has six double-doubles, also averages a team-leading 8.8 boards for a squad holding a plus-11.2 rebounding margin to rank 13th nationally of 351 teams a season after finishing 328th.

“We were consistently really good on the offensive glass, regardless of the opponent,” Golden said. “The defensive glass is something we’ve really got to be thoughtful of going into conference play. It starts Saturday with Kentucky.”

The Wildcats long have been the SEC’s ultimate test.

But coach John Calipari’s program, winners of six conference titles and the 2011 NCAA championship during his first 11 seasons (2009-20), no longer dominates an increasingly competitive league.

Kentucky has not won the SEC since 2020 or advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend since 2019. (The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 postseason).

The current ‘Cats are a mix of veterans and youngsters averaging 91.1 points and poised to be Calipari’s best squad in several seasons, yet also 3.5-point underdogs entering Saturday.

“They’re an elite offensive team,” Golden said. “They play with great pace. They’re playing with some joy and some freedom and they’re sharing the ball.

“They’re impressive to watch for sure.”

Fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves averages a team-leading 19.0 points, while 6-foot-9 West Virginia graduate transfer Tre Mitchell averages 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. True freshmen D.J. Wagner, son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former Louisville legend Milt Wagner, averages 11.9 points and 3.5 assists while Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard average a combined 26.8 points and 8.8 assists off the bench.

“We’re treating it, when we talk to our guys, that they’re six and seven starters,” Golden said of the freshmen reserves.

The Gators counter with a team averaging 86.3 points and with four different players with 20-point games, including three apiece for Kugel and Clayton, a Lake Wales native who transferred from Iona. Kugel, who considered leaving during the offseason for the NBA, has moved into a role as sixth man due to recent struggles.

Even so, a sellout crowd — just the Gators’ third under Golden — and national TV audience could be in for a high-scoring treat. The Gators and Wildcats each will receive a measuring stick to kick off SEC play.

A native of Canada, Samuel sees a golden opportunity against one of the game’s blue bloods to prove the Gators have a good thing going in Gainesville despite close non-conference losses to Baylor, Virginia and Wake Forest.

“We’re really confident,” he said. “We know we have a good team and we’re able to play. A lot of people might not think so, but we’re going to show them in SEC play that we can play with anyone in the country.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com