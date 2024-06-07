Gators have one of Pro Football Focus’ top 10 offensive lines in 2024

Things have been sour for the Florida football program over the past few years having strung together three straight losing seasons for the first time since the 1940s. Nonetheless, there have been a few bright spots along the way that might bode well for the future.

Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick submitted his picks for the top 10 offensive lines in the upcoming 2024 campaign, with Gators sneaking in the final spot.

“Florida’s offensive line was dominant in the run game last season,” Chadwick begins. “The Gators’ front five earned an 82.2 run-blocking grade, fourth among Power Five offensive lines.”

That bodes well for the upcoming season, which has one of its key players returning to the Swamp.

“Florida returns three starters from that line, with its star coming from the middle. Jake Slaughter is my No. 8 returning interior offensive lineman in college football after posting an 81.2 overall grade, second among Power Five centers.”

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire