Gators are once again a ‘loser’ according to USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 regular season came to an end on Saturday with the Florida Gators left out of the bowl game scene thanks to a sloppy 24-15 loss to the Florida State Seminoles in the Swamp.

On Sunday after the dust settled, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg published his weekly winners and losers column, which included the Gators once again in the latter category.

“Florida is an undisciplined, inconsistent mess of a program that couldn’t even find a way to beat the Travis-less Seminoles at home when needing a win to earn bowl eligibility,” Myerberg begins. “The loss drops the Gators to 5-7 and makes Billy Napier the program’s first coach since Raymond Wolf in 1946-47 to suffer back-to-back losing seasons.

“Napier joins Wolf and Josh Cody (1936-37) as the only coaches to suffer losing finishes in each of their first two seasons. Yeah, in case it wasn’t clear: Napier is becoming a historically disastrous hire for Florida.”

So that is it folks, no more Florida football until the Orange and Blue game. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire