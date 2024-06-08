Gators get On3 recruiting prediction machine pick for 4-star 2025 WR

Florida football received some good news from the recruiting front on Friday when On3 announced that the Gators picked up a recruiting prediction pick.

Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery out of Miami (Florida) Central in the 2025 cycle was the player named by Keith Niebuhr. The rising high school senior was on campus last weekend for an official visit, the results of which apparently paved the way for the prediction.

“I’m a priority for them and I can definitely be a game-changer as a freshman and work with DJ Lagway,” Montgomery told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They’ve always been high, but it definitely put them up another notch.”

Montgomery’s remaining official visit schedule

His remaining official visit schedule starts with the LSU Tigers slated for the weekend of June 14 followed by the Penn State Nittany Lions the weekend of June 21. The Alabama Crimson Tide are still reported to be in the mix but have yet to set anything official.

Recruiting Summary

Montgomery is ranked No. 172 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 243 and 35, respectively.

The Nittany Lions hold a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports but trails Florida in On3’s RPM, which gives the Gators a 75.1% chance of signing him after the expert pick submission. The Miami Hurricanes (6.5%), LSU (5.5%) and Penn State (3.9%) lag far behind for the Sunshine State product.

