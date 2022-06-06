Gators get official visit date set with this 5-star safety recruit

The good news continues to roll in for Florida’s football recruiting team as both 247Sports and On3 have confirmed that 5-star safety AJ Harris has set his official visit to the Swamp for the weekend of June 17. There had been rumors of an impending date sometime this summer, and following an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs, his father Dan offered up the latest stop on his summer school tour.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back out of Phenix City (Alabama) Central is among the most coveted prospects in the nation overall, much less at his position. However, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond’s clout is starting to pay off big-time, offering a proven mentor for those seeking to play at the professional level. There is also the fact that the Gators’ roster is running a bit thin on talent at the moment.

“Chance to come in and play early, being developed by someone who has put 15 DBs in the league, 10 of them became starters,” the younger Harris told 247Sports as to what draws him to the program. “The culture they are bringing to Florida lines up with who I am, structure, working hard, networking, building you mentally spiritually & physically, etc. The vision they have for me is great.”

Harris is ranked No. 23 overall and No. 4 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus lists him at Nos. 29 and 3, respectively. He currently holds two crystal ball projections for Florida according to 247Sports and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators out in front of the other suitors with a 56.2% chance of landing him, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs who are chasing close behind at 41.2%.

