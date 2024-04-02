Gators offered this 2026 blue-chip offensive lineman last weekend

Florida football hosted a handful of prep prospects this past weekend as the program held its first team scrimmage of the spring season. Representatives from multiple recruiting classes were on hand to witness the early practice game, including one big name in the 2026 cycle.

Four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones out of Tampa (Florida) Berkeley Prep was on hand Saturday to get a gander at what the Gators are currently up to. The 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound lineman was not only able to acclimate with the staff and get more familiar with the campus during his stay, but he also received a scholarship offer from the Orange and Blue.

“It means a lot,” Jones told 247Sports’ Donavon Keiser of the offer. “I’m from Florida, and I got some loved ones that go here and some teammates that have gone here.”

Talking with the coaching staff

“Coach (Rob) Sale and all the O-line coaches,” were the members of the program he spent the most time with. “They’re great coaches, and they know what they are doing. It’s important that I see with them, that all the time they are with their guys. They’re not all over the place. They are specifically with their guys.”

And there is more to it than just those coaches on the football field.

“Just the overall aspect of the school part. What they focus on the most with their players, and making sure that once they are done here, they’re successful in life.”

Taking in the team’s scrimmage

“It was amazing,” Jones gushed. “It was contact, it was everything I liked seeing. (Damieon George) stood out. He moved from right tackle to guard this year. He was able to move on his feet lightly, and make sure there was paths for the running back. Right before they went to the scrimmage, they did one-on-ones. Just them dominating and not letting the quarterback get touched.”

Recruiting summary

Jones is rated four stars and ranked No. 214 overall and No. 18 at his position nationally according to the On3 industry ranking while Rivals has him rated at three stars and ranked No. 34 at his position nationally; the 247Sports composite has no data for him yet.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a strong 72.7% chance of landing Jones early on, followed by the UCF Knights (5.8%), Florida Atlantic Owls (5.0%) and Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (4.1%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire