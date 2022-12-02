Gators offer WMU defensive line transfer to kick off portal season

It didn’t take long for Western Michigan transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske to pick up offers from the Power Five. Florida is one of a handful of teams joining the race for Fiske, according to a report from Swamp247.

The Gators offered Fiske on Thursday, but they’ll have plenty of competition for the highly-desired transfer. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and West Virginia have all offered, and Florida State and Miami are interested in him too.

Fiske has the size to play in the SEC. He stands at 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs in around 300 pounds. As an interior defensive line guy that has also spent time on the edge, Fiske put together an impressive season at Western Michigan, collecting 58 total tackles (31 solo), 12 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks.

The early interest in Fiske isn’t entirely unexpected. Although he isn’t a graduate transfer, Fiske was able to enter the portal before the Dec. 5 date because Western Michigan let go of its head coach. Florida’s interest in him is unsurprising given his talent and size, but there’s also a need for a big man on the defensive line next season. Gervon Dexter could leave the team for the NFL, and Florida lacks depth up front.

Notre Dame is another school to watch out for in this recruiting battle. The Fighting Irish will get him on campus this weekend, and Fiske is an Indiana native. Staying close to home might help determine his decision, but Fiske says playing time and NFL development also loom large.

