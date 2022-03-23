Gators offer this out-of-state 4-star WR during recent visit

Four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton made the trip from Harrisburg, North Carolina to Gainesville, Florida on Saturday and left town with an offer in hand from the Gators.

Hamilton released a top 12 in January that didn’t feature UF, but he added that his recruitment was still “100% open.” Billy Napier saw that opening and sent his recruiting staff to get Hamilton on campus. After a brief visit, Hamilton appears to be at least considering the Orange and Blue.

“It feels good that I’m getting recruited by a highly-talented staff. I can see myself playing here,” Hamilton said to Gators Online. “I loved the atmosphere. There was genuine love here from the jump. I just love the people around here, man.”

Much of Hamilton’s time was spent with Keary Colbert, getting a chance to see exactly how the wide receivers coach handles his players during spring practice and where he’d fit into the offensive scheme. Before he left, Napier sat down with Hamilton for a one-on-one. Isolated attention from a head coach can go a long way, and the two discussed how Napier can prepare Hamilton for life after football.

Hamilton wants to make a decision on his birthday, October 24. That gives Florida seven months to break into the top 12 and out-recruit the other programs.

The On3 Consensus ranks Hamilton as the No. 160 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 29 receiver. Rivals is a bit higher on him, ranking Hamilton No. 93 overall and No. 17 at his position.

Story continues

