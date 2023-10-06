Gators offer rising in-state DB recruit, will host this weekend on visit

Billy Napier and Co. extended a scholarship offer Thursday night to a fast-rising Sunshine State prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive back Gregory Smith out of Sumner (Florida) is the latest prep prospect to earn an offer from Florida after exploding on the scene as a two-way player from Riverview. The 6-foot-4-inch and 195-pound high school senior has passed for 626 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 187 yards and four scores on the ground so far this fall while also notching 18 tackles, 3 pass breakups, plus an interception, caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

The talented athlete is expected to slot in at the safety position in the Swamp. Additionally, it appears that Napier and his army of staffers have made him feel very welcome in Gainesville.

“The offer from UF made me feel different,” Smith told Gators Online. “During this recruiting, they took their time and once they offered me, UF and their coaching staff took me in their hands quickly and showed much love for me. I am honored and thankful for this opportunity from UF. I will be up there this weekend!”

Florida hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday for its annual homecoming game. Kickoff time is slated for 4 p.m. EDT.

Smith is ranked No. 742 overall and No. 73 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while On3 and its industry ranking do not have any information for him.

However, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine does have data, with the South Florida Bulls in the lead with a 15.7% chance of landing him, followed by Florida (13.7%), Florida State Seminoles (11.8%) and Tulane Blue Wave (9.8%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire