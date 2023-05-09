Gators offer Rhode Island defensive back in transfer portal

The Florida Gators are still looking at defensive backs in the transfer portal, and one name that has stood out is former Rhode Island Rams safety Antonio Carter II.

Carter picked up an offer from the Gators on Monday and announced the news to the public on social media. Ole Miss and Wisconsin have already hosted him on official visits, and Carter is set to stop by Notre Dame on Wednesday. Kentucky is also on the schedule for the weekend and is considered a major player.

Florida has already added Michigan safety transfer RJ Moten, but it’s clear that the Gators are still in the market for another defensive back. He could end up playing time at cornerback or safety.

Getting Carter on campus is the next step if UF wants to be considered a serious threat.

blessed to receive an offer from the university of florida! pic.twitter.com/DQHgKUUScj — Antonio Carter (@AntonioC_viii) May 8, 2023

Carter is a Florida native who played his high school ball out of Orlando. A low-recruited prep player, plenty of Power Five programs are interested in him now that he’s transferring.

He made 60 total tackles (40 solo) over 11 games played in 2022 and collected 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, 11 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Carter has two years of eligibility remaining.

