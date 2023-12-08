Gators offer Oregon State defensive back in transfer portal

It is transfer portal season in college football, and the Gators have eyed former Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy as a potential fit for the program.

McCoy tweeted out that Florida had offered him on Tuesday, adding to a list that features Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Houston, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.

During his true freshman season, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Florida’s secondary failed to produce turnovers this season. Adding McCoy would change that instantly.

He has three years of eligibility remaining, making him one of the more attractive defensive backs in the class.

On3 ranks McCoy 11th among cornerbacks in the transfer portal this cycle, giving SMU and Texas A&M the best odds to sign him. He’s a three-star talent, according to On3, and has an NIL evaluation of $108,000.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire