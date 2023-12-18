Gators offer OL that transferred out last offseason

Florida’s latest transfer portal offer went to a player many in Gator Nation are familiar with — former UF and USC offensive tackle Michael Tarquin.

After a year with the Trojans, Tarquin is back in the portal as a graduate transfer. Florida struggled in the trenches in 2023, especially on offense, but Tarquin was a member of that 2022 line that dominated SEC defensive fronts.

He didn’t see the same kind of success with USC, ultimately being replaced by another transfer after seven games. Tarquin announced that Florida and several other schools offered him on Dec. 16. Auburn, Arizona State, Cal, Kentucky and Texas A&M are among his other offers.

Excited to be offered by The University of Florida again. — Michael Tarquin (@Mike_Tarquin70) December 16, 2023

There is no doubt that losing Tarquin made Florida worse in 2023. Billy Napier had to scramble and replace a starter with a transfer addition that didn’t really work out. Getting him back would be an interesting turn of events, but Napier’s job is to win by any means — conventional or not.

Tarquin is ranked sixth by On3 among offensive tackles in the transfer portal. He has a proven track record against the SEC and under Billy Napier. It’s a perfect match.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire