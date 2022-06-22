Gators offer more 2025 recruits, including this rising in-state ATH

The final 1-Day Camp of the month took place at the University of Florida on Monday and a few recruits from the class of 2025 took home scholarship offers from the Gators. One of those new names on UF’s recruiting board is athlete Tarvos Alford out of John Carroll High in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, according to Gators Online.

The unranked recruit picked up an offer from the Orange and Blue after impressing at the camp and adds it to a list that already includes Auburn, Penn State and Tennessee among others. A rising sophomore, Alford isn’t quite settled at a position, but Florida is recruiting him as a linebacker. That’s the spot he excelled in most at the camp.

Alford grew up watching the Gators as a Florida native and was excited to get the news.

“This was definitely a high-emotion offer because this was the school I grew up being a fan of,” he said.

It’s still very early in the recruiting process for Alford. Although Florida is one of his dream schools, no one school is standing out at this point. He likes them all.

Head coach Billy Napier introduced himself to the 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound prospect but nothing too serious was discussed. Other coaches gave him some tips that he can work on over the summer and into next season. The Gators will be sure to keep an eye on him and stay in communication as his recruitment develops.

