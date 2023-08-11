Gators offer class of 2025 TE from Mississippi

One of the latest class of 2025 recruits to pick up an offer from the Florida Gators is Central High (Madison, Mississippi) tight end Micah Jones, according to Swamp247.

“I have been talking to them since last Friday,” Jones said. “So things have kind of picked up with them since they offered me. I kind of anticipated they could offer me, but it was still a surprise when it happens.”

Tight ends coach Russ Callaway extended the offer and has been a main point of contact for Jones at Florida.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently favors two Mississippi programs in the race for Jones’ services. Ole Miss leads the way with 65.6% odds and Mississippi State is in second with 30.1% odds. Louisville and Florida round out the top four with 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively.

Jones is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, but the other three major recruiting services have yet to grade him. Once those come in, a consensus grade will be determined, but until then, 247Sports ranks him No. 29 among tight ends in the class of 2025 and the 16th-best recruit out of Mississippi.

