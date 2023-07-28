Gators offer blue-chip tight end out of Lone Star State

The Florida Gators offered a scholarship to Jasper High (Texas) tight end Kiotti Armstrong on Friday.

Tight ends coach Russ Callaway made the offer, according to a tweet from Armstrong. He currently holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Miami, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

The obvious theme among the teams already invested in the 6-foot-5-inch, 246-pounder is that most are from his home state. That could put Florida at a disadvantage, especially with SEC programs interested that are closer to home.

The Texas Christian Horned Frogs currently top the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 60.3% odds to land Armstrong. Houston (4.8%), Texas A&M (4.1%) and Baylor (3.4%) round out the top four. Florida’s just getting into this race but could see a jump with a visit.

Armstrong is a four-star recruit everywhere but On3, where he received a three-star grade. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, places him at No. 141 overall and No. 4 among tight ends in the class of 2025.

More Football Recruiting!

Florida hosting 5-star Ohio State WR commit to kick off fall camp

In-state blue-chip S target to get another taste of Florida at Grill in the Ville

Gators to get blue-chip 2025 Badger State OT at Grill in the Ville

Lone Star State LB recruit to visit Florida for Grill in the Ville event

Blue-chip 2025 wide receiver to feast with Gators at Grill in the Ville

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire