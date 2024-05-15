Gators offer 4-star 2025 offensive tackle, working on official visit date

The college football recruiting grind continues in the month of May with programs around the nation preparing their official visit lists for the coming weeks. Scholarship offers have been handed out and plans are being made as the 2025 cycle climbs to a crescendo.

The Florida Gators have been extremely active this offseason and so far have put together a solid class for the coming year. Billy Napier’s staff offered four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash out of De Kalb (Mississippi) Kemper County on Tuesday following a coaching visit to his high school last Friday.

With that offer in hand, the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound lineman has turned his attention to the Orange and Blue. Nash’s connection to UF can be traced back through his father, who was a fan of the Head Ball Coach.

“I really got turned on by the Gators by my dad when I was young,” Nash told Gators Online. “He was a Gators fan growing up watching Steve Spurrier. The Gators have a lot of tradition and fantastic facilities.”

Official visit schedule

Nash has an official visit set with the Clemson Tigers for the weekend of May 31, followed by the Ole Miss Rebels starting on June 7, LSU Tigers on June 14 and Mississippi State Bulldogs on June 21.

As for Florida, he notes, “We haven’t set an OV just yet but will be working on it.”

Recruiting Summary

Nash is ranked No. 310 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 287 and 22 respectively.

Mississippi State holds a pair of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while also leading the pack in On3’s recruiting prediction machine with a 79.6% chance of signing him; Ole Miss (6.5%), LSU (3.5%) and the Florida State Seminoles (2.9%) lag well behind in the race.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire