Gators offer 2025 QB after impressive Friday Night Lights showing

The Florida Gators are beginning to make contact with some of the top players in the class of 2025, and Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) quarterback Colin Hurley is one of the first in the group to pick up an offer from Billy Napier’s staff.

Hurley, who plays with 2023 Florida commit Treyaun Webb, was previously offered by Dan Mullen’s staff, but the Friday Night Lights camp at the end of July gave him a chance to interact with the new coaches in the Swamp. He shined on the field and quickly was re-offered by UF, according to Gators Online.

“Being offered by the new staff at Florida means a lot,” Hurley told Gators Online. “Obviously, I was the No. 1 target for the previous staff, so it was important to get in front of the new staff and meet them while showing them why I’m the top QB in the country. I feel I did that.”

The rising sophomore got to campus five hours early to spend some time in the film room with Florida coaches. They went over his tape and Napier even compared him to Anthony Richardson, who is also a bigger quarterback.

It shouldn’t be long until Hurley returns to Gainesville. He told Gators Online that he’s “definitely going to that Utah game,” and he knows it’s only 67 miles from his home to the Swamp.

Hurley has already won two state championships with the Conquerors and is primed to have even bigger years as he matures and becomes an upperclassman. As a freshman, he threw for completed 144 of 257 pass attempts for 2,146 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also played limited snaps as an eighth grader.

Story continues

Related

4-star DL recruit still favoring Florida despite opening other options Here's where Florida ranks in SI's 2023 recruiting rankings debut Billy Napier one of college football's 'most intriguing coaches' in 2022 Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN This 5-star 2024 recruit praised Florida's cornerbacks coach

List

What Florida needs for a top-10 2023 recruiting class, per The Athletic

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire