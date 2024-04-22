Gators nowhere to be seen in D1Baseball’s latest rankings

It has been a precipitous fall for the Florida football season, going from the runner-up in the College World Series last year to a mediocre team that has barely kept afloat at the .500 mark with a few weeks remaining in the spring campaign.

The Gators fell out of D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings last week and remained outside the top tier of the sport in the Week 10 update. Kevin O’Sullivan’s team earned revenge for an earlier loss against the Jacksonville Dolphins in blowout fashion but then dropped two of three at the Vanderbilt Commodores for yet another Southeastern Conference series loss.

And thus, the Orange and Blue remain black and blue.

Speaking of the SEC, the conference is currently represented by the top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 2), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 3), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 4), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 11), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 20), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 23) and South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 24).

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the Stetson Hatters, who come to Gainesville on Tuesday, April 23, for a one-game midweek matchup inside Condron Family Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire